New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police

Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, speaks during a ceremony held at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on September 13, 2024. The ceremony was held to celebrate the partnership entered between the U.S. Army and the Chicago Police Department.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)