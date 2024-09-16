Larry Snelling, Chicago Police Department Superintendent speaks during a ceremony held at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on September 13, 2024. The ceremony was held to celebrate the partnership entered between the U.S. Army Reserve and the Chicago Police Department.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 17:30
|Photo ID:
|8645135
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-MP372-1024
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Edgar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police
No keywords found.