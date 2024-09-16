Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police [Image 4 of 4]

    New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez 

    85th Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, presented Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling with a Certificate of Partnership during a ceremony held at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on September 13, 2024. The Partnership for Your Success Program, a strategic alliance between the U.S. Army and a diverse range of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies, offers America's Soldiers a unique opportunity to serve their country while preparing for their future.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    Army PaYS
    BG Michael Shanley

