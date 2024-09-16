New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police

Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, presented Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling with a Certificate of Partnership during a ceremony held at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on September 13, 2024. The Partnership for Your Success Program, a strategic alliance between the U.S. Army and a diverse range of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies, offers America's Soldiers a unique opportunity to serve their country while preparing for their future.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)
