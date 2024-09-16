Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training [Image 5 of 5]

    16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AUXILIARY FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, talk about the logistics of the exercise during a joint training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base Auxiliary Field, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. Joint exercises between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps play a crucial role in improving interoperability by enabling both branches to integrate and synchronize their capabilities, systems, and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 16:23
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AUXILIARY FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Interoperability
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    16th Airlift Squadron

