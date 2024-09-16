16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, talk about the logistics of the exercise during a joint training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base Auxiliary Field, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. Joint exercises between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps play a crucial role in improving interoperability by enabling both branches to integrate and synchronize their capabilities, systems, and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)