16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mark Allen, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division battery commander, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Noah Jarrah, 16th Airlift Squadron pilot, talk about operations during a joint training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base Auxiliary Field, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. Joint exercises refine the ability of both forces to cooperate effectively, which is crucial for modern military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)