16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training

Senior Airman Casey Lawson, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs the offload of a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, during a joint training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base Auxiliary Field, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. The M142 HIMARS, a lightweight multiple rocket launcher, was developed in the late 1990s for the U.S. Army. Mounted on a M1140 truck frame, it plays a critical role in enhancing joint force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
