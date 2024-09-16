A U.S. Marine assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, gives instructions over a radio phone during a joint training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base Auxiliary Field, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. Joint exercises between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps play a crucial role in improving interoperability by enabling both branches to integrate and synchronize their capabilities, systems, and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|09.10.2024
|09.16.2024 16:23
|8645081
|240910-F-XY111-1018
|8063x5360
|3.13 MB
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE AUXILIARY FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
This work, 16th Airlift Squadron, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.