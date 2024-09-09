5th SFG (A) Reunion Week 2024 Clay Shooting Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Soldiers with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate and operate a station during a clay shooting competition at Cross Creek Clays, Palmyra, Ten., Sep. 14, 2024. The competition was part of The Legion’s 63nd Annual Reunion Week, a celebration to reflect on The Legion’s rich history dating back to Sept. 21, 1961, and a chance to honor its veterans and families. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Rachel Christensen/ 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)