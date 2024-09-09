Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG (A) Reunion Week 2024 Clay Shooting Competition [Image 5 of 8]

    5th SFG (A) Reunion Week 2024 Clay Shooting Competition

    PALMYRA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Rachel Christensen 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), along with family members, participate in a clay shooting competition at Cross Creek Clays, Palmyra, Ten., Sep. 14, 2024. The competition was part of The Legion’s 63nd Annual Reunion Week, a celebration to reflect on The Legion’s rich history dating back to Sept. 21, 1961, and a chance to honor its veterans and families. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Rachel Christensen/ 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 11:33
    Photo ID: 8644347
    VIRIN: 240914-A-LU759-1013
    Resolution: 6693x4464
    Size: 18.24 MB
    Location: PALMYRA, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 5th SFG (A) Reunion Week 2024 Clay Shooting Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

