III MEF CG, SgtMaj, CMDCM Visit Choctaw Road

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan (MARFORJ); Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the sergeant major of III MEF and MARFORJ; and Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Donald Leppert, the command master chief of III MEF and MARFORJ, depart after a tour of Choctaw Road on Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, August 23, 2024. Choctaw Road was constructed on RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges while minimizing potential disruptions to surrounding civilian areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)