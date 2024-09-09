III MEF CG, SgtMaj, CMDCM Visit Choctaw Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan, awards the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal to Sgt. Luke Pinney, an engineer equipment operator with Engineer Support Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a tour of Choctaw Road on Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, August 23, 2024. Pinney is a native of California. Choctaw Road was constructed on RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges while minimizing potential disruptions to surrounding civilian areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)