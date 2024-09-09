Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF CG, SgtMaj, CMDCM Visit Choctaw Road [Image 1 of 14]

    III MEF CG, SgtMaj, CMDCM Visit Choctaw Road

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan (MARFORJ); Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the sergeant major of III MEF and MARFORJ; and Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Donald Leppert, the command master chief of III MEF and MARFORJ, arrive for a tour of Choctaw Road on Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, August 23, 2024. Choctaw Road was constructed on RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges while minimizing potential disruptions to surrounding civilian areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

