III MEF CG, SgtMaj, CMDCM Visit Choctaw Road

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Corps Forces Japan, provides remarks to Marines and a Sailor with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a tour of Choctaw Road on Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea, August 23, 2024. Choctaw Road was constructed on RLFC to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of tactical military vehicles, ensuring direct access to various live-fire ranges while minimizing potential disruptions to surrounding civilian areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 03:13
|Photo ID:
|8643816
|VIRIN:
|240823-M-YW540-1045
|Resolution:
|7749x5169
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|RODRIGUEZ LIVE-FIRE COMPLEX, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
