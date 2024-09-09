Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Match 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TAG Match 2024

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    The top overall competiting Indiana Army National Guard Soldier of the annual TAG Match, 1st Lt. Ty Buchanan, poses for a photo during an award ceremony at the Regional Training Institute Sept. 15, 2024 at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana. Eighty four Soldiers competed in this year's annual TAG Match. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8643427
    VIRIN: 240915-Z-NX058-1052
    Resolution: 5515x3677
    Size: 14.61 MB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Match 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAG Match 2024
    TAG Match 2024
    TAG Match 2024
    TAG Match 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INNG IndianaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download