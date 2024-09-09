TAG Match 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The top three Indiana Army National Guard competitors for the rifle portion of the annual TAG Match pose for a photo during an award ceremony at the Regional Training Institute Sept. 15, 2024 at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana. From left to right, Sgt. Nicholas Logsdon received second place, 1st Lt. Ty Buchanan received first place and Staff Sgt. Brandon Miller received third place. Eighty four Soldiers competed in this year's annual TAG Match. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)