    TAG Match 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    TAG Match 2024

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    The top three Indiana Army National Guard competitors for the pistol portion of the annual TAG Match pose for a photo during an award ceremony at the Regional Training Institute Sept. 15, 2024 at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana. From left to right, 1st Lt. Ty Buchanan received second place, Sgt. Jarred Nicholson received first place and Sgt. Caleb Gramman received third place. Eighty four Soldiers competed in this year's annual TAG Match. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Location: INDIANA, US
