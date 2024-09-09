TAG Match 2024

The top 20 Indiana Army National Guard Soldiers of the annual TAG Match pose for a photo during an award ceremony at the Regional Training Institute Sept. 15, 2024 at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana. Eighty four Soldiers competed in this year's annual TAG Match. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)
