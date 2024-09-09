Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 1st Cavalry Division and 101st Airborne Division Bands pay tribute to the 80th commemoration of Market Garden during the Ticker Tape Parade in downtown Maastricht, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2024. The parade honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)