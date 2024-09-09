Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

    MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS

    09.13.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    World War II veteran Kenneth Thayer, 99, is honored in the Ticker Tape Parade in downtown Maarstricht, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2024. The parade marked Operation Market Garden’s 80th anniversary, an offensive led by 101st Airborne Division paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8643236
    VIRIN: 240914-A-XE319-3347
    Resolution: 4374x2916
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: MAASTRICHT, NL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden [Image 11 of 11], by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden
    Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII
    First Team
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    MarketGardenWWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download