Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

World War II veteran Kenneth Thayer, 99, is honored in the Ticker Tape Parade in downtown Maarstricht, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2024. The parade marked Operation Market Garden’s 80th anniversary, an offensive led by 101st Airborne Division paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)