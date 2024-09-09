Maastricht Parade: US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division and 101st Airborne Division Bands play in the Ticker Tape Parade commemorating Operation Market Garden’s 80th anniversary in downtown Maastricht, Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2024. The parade honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch memorialize Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)