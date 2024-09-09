Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    A Joint Services Color Guard presents the colors during U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony held on Sept. 10 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. The ceremony honored and remembered those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and since then while defending the nation. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    9/11
    Remembrance
    US Army
    Joint Services
    September 11
    USAG Fort Hamilton

