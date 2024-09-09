Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Services Color Guard presents the colors during U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony held on Sept. 10 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. The ceremony honored and remembered those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and since then while defending the nation. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)