Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general, 99th Readiness Division, and CSM Corey A. Thompson, 99th Readiness Division, rendered a salute after placing a memorial wreath at the garrison's annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 10 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. The ceremony honored and remembered those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and since then while defending the nation.(U.S. Army photo by Ed Shevlin)