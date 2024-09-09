Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Edward Shevlin 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell provided remarks at the garrison's annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony observed on Sept. 10 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. The ceremony honored and remembered those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and since then while defending the nation.
    (U.S. Army photo by Ed Shevlin)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8643162
    VIRIN: 240910-A-LL928-2602
    Resolution: 5102x4000
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Edward Shevlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooklyn
    9/11
    Remembrance
    US Army
    September 11
    USAG Fort Hamilton

