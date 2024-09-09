Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell provided remarks at the garrison's annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony observed on Sept. 10 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. The ceremony honored and remembered those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and since then while defending the nation.

(U.S. Army photo by Ed Shevlin)