Fort Hamilton observes annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Attendees at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony paused for a moment of silence on Sept. 10 during the ceremony held at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. The ceremony honored and remembered those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and since then while defending the nation.
(U.S. Army photo by Ed Shevlin)
