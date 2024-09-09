Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Service for WWII U.S. Army Private William E. Calkins [Image 10 of 12]

    Memorial Service for WWII U.S. Army Private William E. Calkins

    HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Oregon Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard member presents the American Flag to family members of U.S. Army Private Billy E. Calkins during his memorial service at Fir Lawn Cemetery, in Hillsboro, Oregon on Sept. 13, 2024. Calkins remains were return to Oregon 82 years after his death in the Philippines where he served with the 31st Infantry Regiment, Company B, and died at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp on Nov. 1, 1942 when he was 17 years old. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 23:45
    Location: HILLSBORO, OREGON, US
    This work, Memorial Service for WWII U.S. Army Private William E. Calkins [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW
    U.S. Army
    WW II

