Memorial Service for WWII U.S. Army Private William E. Calkins

Family members and others in the Hillsboro, Oregon community attend the memorial service for U.S. Army Private Billy E. Calkins at the Fir Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Hillsboro, Oregon on Sept. 13, 2024. Calkins remains were return to Oregon 82 years after his death in the Philippines where he served with the 31st Infantry Regiment, Company B, and died at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp on Nov. 1, 1942 when he as 17 years old. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)