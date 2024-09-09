Memorial Service for WWII U.S. Army Private William E. Calkins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Funeral Honors members carry the remains of U.S. Army Private Billy E. Calkins during his memorial service at Fir Lawn Cemetery, in Hillsboro, Oregon on Sept. 13, 2024. Calkins remains were return to Oregon 82 years after his death in the Philippines where he served with the 31st Infantry Regiment, Company B, and died at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp on Nov. 1, 1942 when he was 17 years old. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)