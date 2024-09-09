Memorial Service for World War II U.S. Army Private William E. Calkins

Photo By John Hughel | An Oregon Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard member presents the American Flag to...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | An Oregon Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard member presents the American Flag to family members of U.S. Army Private Billy E. Calkins during his memorial service at Fir Lawn Cemetery, in Hillsboro, Oregon on Sept. 13, 2024. Calkins remains were return to Oregon 82 years after his death in the Philippines where he served with the 31st Infantry Regiment, Company B, and died at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp on Nov. 1, 1942 when he was 17 years old. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The remains of U.S. Army Private William E. Calkins were laid to rest at Fir Lawn Memorial Park in Hillsboro, Oregon on Sept. 13, 2024 during a memorial service honoring the World War II Soldier who died in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines in 1942. Private Calkins joined the U.S. Army from Oregon and served in Company B of the 31st Infantry Regiment in the Philippines during WWII.



With full military honors provided by the Oregon Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard team, Private Calkins remains were laid to rest at his Mother’s grave at the Fir Lawn Memorial Park after being accounted for 82 years after his death on Nov. 1, 1942. After surviving the infamous Bataan Death March from April 9 to April 17, 1942, Calkins later died of inanition at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Nueva Ecija Province, and was buried in a mass grave until remains were identified using DNA analysis.



Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain (Col). Jacob Scott, Oregon National Guard State Chaplain officiated the memorial service for Private “Billy” Calkins, as family members and others from the community gathered to remember his service to his country during the war.



“The Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines occupies 152 acres on a prominent plateau in the capital city. In the center of those peaceful grounds stands a beautiful white marble memorial Chapel. A limestone hemisphere monument features the tablets of the missing, and contains 36,286 names,” Scott said, describing the memorial grounds where so many American service members are remembered. “Billy’s name is permanently inscribed on those tablets…but from now on, his name will forever be adorned with a Brass Rosette, signifying that Billy’s remains will now rest in a known grave.”



William Ezra Leon Calkins was born to Joseph and Ruth Calkins on August 22, 1925 and was just 17 years old at the time of his death on Nov. 1, 1942. With a strong desire to serve his country, Calkins lied about his age to join the U.S. Army at the age of 16.



Private Calkins military awards include: The Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster (posthumous), The Purple Heart (posthumous), The Prisoner of War Medal (posthumous), The Good Conduct Medal (posthumous), The American Defense Service Medal with Foreign Service Clasp, The World War II Victory Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Combat Infantryman Badge (posthumous), The Philippine Defense Ribbon with Bronze Star and The Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation.



