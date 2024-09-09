Blue Diamond hosts ceremony to mark 74th anniversary of Inchon landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korean War veterans pose for a group photo during a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the Inchon landing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the landing at Inchon and the Marines who fought at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)