    Blue Diamond hosts ceremony to mark 74th anniversary of Inchon landing [Image 7 of 10]

    Blue Diamond hosts ceremony to mark 74th anniversary of Inchon landing

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, center, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, bows his head during the invocation for a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the Inchon landing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the landing at Inchon and the Marines who fought at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 22:55
    Photo ID: 8641744
    VIRIN: 240913-M-OE123-1180
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    Korean War
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Operation Chromite
    Inchon Landing

