Blue Diamond hosts ceremony to mark 74th anniversary of Inchon landing

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, right, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, presents Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Joseph Salas an outstanding service plaque during a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the Inchon landing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the landing at Inchon and the Marines who fought at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)