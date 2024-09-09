Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marty Vasquez, a Korean war veteran, stands for the playing of “Waltzing Matilda” during a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the Inchon landing at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the landing at Inchon and the Marines who fought at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8641742
|VIRIN:
|240913-M-OE123-1166
|Resolution:
|3179x4769
|Size:
|858.14 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Diamond hosts ceremony to mark 74th anniversary of Inchon landing [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nataly Espitia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.