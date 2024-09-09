Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anna Van Nuys  

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Sailors prepare to receive awards during Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) Pass-In-Review held at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall where Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea was the reviewing officer, September 5, 2024. MCPON Honea returned to RTC to conduct a site visit to assess the quality of life of RTC’s barracks, medical facilities housing and Navy exchange services command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8641723
    VIRIN: 240905-N-GR120-3054
    Resolution: 5223x3487
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command
    MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    boot camp
    cap
    battlestations
    bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download