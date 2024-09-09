MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea speaks with Chief Petty Officer Selects following Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) Pass-In-Review held at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, September 5, 2024. MCPON Honea returned to RTC to conduct a site visit to assess the quality of life of RTC’s barracks, medical facilities housing and Navy exchange services command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)
09.05.2024
|09.13.2024 21:03
|8641720
|240905-N-GR120-2653
|5555x3829
|3.33 MB
|Location:
GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|2
|0
