MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruit division commanders salute graduating divisions as they enter Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command where Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea was the reviewing officer, September 5, 2024. MCPON Honea returned to RTC to conduct a site visit to assess the quality of life of RTC’s barracks, medical facilities housing and Navy exchange services command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)