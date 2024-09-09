MCPON James Honea visits Naval Station Great Lakes and U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea talks to a Sailor following Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) Pass-In-Review graduation ceremony held at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, September 5, 2024. MCPON Honea returned to RTC to conduct a site visit to assess the quality of life of RTC’s barracks, medical facilities housing and Navy exchange services command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)