Marine Corps demonstrates new support equipment at MCAS Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Anthony Ferraro,right, Chief Support Equipment Engineer, Naval Air Systems Command, and U.S. Marine Corps, Ordnance Marines, Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) observe Lance Cpl. Santiago Perez Jr.,left, navigate the S.A.F.E. MULE into position to load an anti-maritime weapon container into the back of an MV-22B at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 30, 2024. VMX-1 teamed up with Naval Air Systems Command to work on optimizing existing methods of ordnance logistics by implementing the MULE into an ordnance arming operation demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Sanchez)