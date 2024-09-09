Marine Corps demonstrates new support equipment at MCAS Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Caruthers, left, aviation ordnance division officer, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS) 1 and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard McGoldrick, aviation ordnance officer, Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, discuss expeditionary ordnance operations during a demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 30, 2024. VMX-1 teamed up with Naval Air Systems Command to work on optimizing existing methods of ordnance logistics with the intent to increase lethality and survivability of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Sanchez)