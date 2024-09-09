Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps demonstrates new support equipment at MCAS Yuma

    Marine Corps demonstrates new support equipment at MCAS Yuma

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Sanchez, aviation ordnance technician, Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, observes the S.A.F.E. Multi-utility Loader Expeditionary (MULE) as it self-loads a pallet during a demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 3, 2024. VMX-1 teamed up with Naval Air Systems Command to work on optimizing existing methods of ordnance logistics by implementing the S.A.F.E. MULE into an ordnance arming operation demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Sanchez)

    YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Marine Corps demonstrates new support equipment at MCAS Yuma [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Christopher Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forklift
    Tactical
    MCAS
    Yuma

