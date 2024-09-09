Marine Corps demonstrates new support equipment at MCAS Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryan Sanchez, aviation ordnance technician, Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1, observes the S.A.F.E. Multi-utility Loader Expeditionary (MULE) as it self-loads a pallet during a demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 3, 2024. VMX-1 teamed up with Naval Air Systems Command to work on optimizing existing methods of ordnance logistics by implementing the S.A.F.E. MULE into an ordnance arming operation demonstration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Sanchez)