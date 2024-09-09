U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Vela, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, utilizes an MJU-1 jammer to load an AIM-120 missile during the Sunset Showdown weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. The Sunset Showdown was comprised of teams from three different states: Oregon, Louisiana, and Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8641329
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-MJ107-1089
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.