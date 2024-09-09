F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Vela, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, utilizes an MJU-1 jammer to load an AIM-120 missile during the Sunset Showdown weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. The Sunset Showdown was comprised of teams from three different states: Oregon, Louisiana, and Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)