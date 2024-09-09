Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test [Image 3 of 4]

    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ashley Vela, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, utilizes an MJU-1 jammer to load an AIM-120 missile during the Sunset Showdown weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. The Sunset Showdown was comprised of teams from three different states: Oregon, Louisiana, and Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 17:00
    Photo ID: 8641329
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-MJ107-1089
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    missile
    weapons load competition
    173rd Fighter Wing

