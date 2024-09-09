F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

Weapons Load Crew teams from Oregon, Louisiana, and Florida Air National Guard pose for a group photo following the Sunset Showdown load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. Weapons loading competitions are a chance to exhibit the readiness and capabilities of trained weapons Airmen, while creating friendly competition among other units.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8641327
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-F3914-1001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
