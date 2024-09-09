F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 173rd Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew team use an MJU-1 jammer to load a missile onto a F-15C Eagle during a weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. Weapons loading competitions are a chance to exhibit the readiness and capabilities of trained weapons Airmen, while creating friendly competition among other units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)