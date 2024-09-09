U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 173rd Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew team use an MJU-1 jammer to load a missile onto a F-15C Eagle during a weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. Weapons loading competitions are a chance to exhibit the readiness and capabilities of trained weapons Airmen, while creating friendly competition among other units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 17:00
|Photo ID:
|8641330
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-MJ107-1073
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.25 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.