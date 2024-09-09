Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test [Image 4 of 4]

    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 173rd Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew team use an MJU-1 jammer to load a missile onto a F-15C Eagle during a weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. Weapons loading competitions are a chance to exhibit the readiness and capabilities of trained weapons Airmen, while creating friendly competition among other units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    missiles
    Kingsley Field
    weapons load competition
    173 Fighter Wing

