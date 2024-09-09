F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinten Green, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew, grabs a ladder to prepare the F-15C Eagle for missile loading during the Sunset Showdown weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. The Sunset Showdown was comprised of Air National Guard teams from three different states: Oregon, Louisiana, and Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)