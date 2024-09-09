Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinten Green, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew, grabs a ladder to prepare the F-15C Eagle for missile loading during the Sunset Showdown weapons load competition at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 7, 2024. The Sunset Showdown was comprised of Air National Guard teams from three different states: Oregon, Louisiana, and Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Copeland)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 17:00
    Photo ID: 8641328
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-MJ107-1011
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 11.76 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    This work, F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test, by SSgt Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test
    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test
    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test
    F-15C Weapons Load Crews puts their skills to the test

    ORANG
    Kingsley Field
    Weapons Load Competition
    125FW
    173FW

