High-Speed Spouse Taxi

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas McGee, 114th Fighter Squadron commander, explains procedures to Amanda Blodgett, the wife of 173rd FW member Tech. Sgt. Shawn Blodgett, in preparation for Amanda's high speed taxi in an F-15D Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2024. Sixteen Team Kingsley spouses had the opportunity to experience a high speed taxi down the runway, giving them a first-hand look and appreciation of the mission of the 173rd FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)