    High-Speed Spouse Taxi [Image 8 of 9]

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    A 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 crew chief salutes Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, and Rachel Mathes, the spouse of 173rd FW member 1st Lt. Jack Mathes, in preparation for Rahel's high speed taxi in an F-15D Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2024. Sixteen Team Kingsley spouses had the opportunity to experience a high speed taxi down the runway, giving them a first-hand look and appreciation of the mission of the 173rd FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8641324
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-NV612-1062
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    AIr National Guard
    spouse
    F-15
    Team Kingsley
    high speed taxi

