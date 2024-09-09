High-Speed Spouse Taxi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 crew chief salutes Col. Victor Knill, 173rd Mission Support Group commander, and Rachel Mathes, the spouse of 173rd FW member 1st Lt. Jack Mathes, in preparation for Rahel's high speed taxi in an F-15D Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2024. Sixteen Team Kingsley spouses had the opportunity to experience a high speed taxi down the runway, giving them a first-hand look and appreciation of the mission of the 173rd FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)