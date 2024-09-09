High-Speed Spouse Taxi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major Scott Gelhardt, 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, and his sister Racheal Cox take a selfie with Lt. Col. Tyler Cox, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, and Kassie Gelhardt, Maj. Gephardt’s wife, as Kassie prepares for a high speed taxi in an F-15D Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2024. Sixteen Team Kingsley spouses had the opportunity to experience a high speed taxi down the runway, giving them a first-hand look and appreciation of the mission of the 173rd FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)