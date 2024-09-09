High-Speed Spouse Taxi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15D Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing performs a high speed taxi down the runway with Melissa Falls, the spouse of 173rd FW member Staff Sgt. Evan Falls, in the backseat at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2024. Sixteen Team Kingsley spouses had the opportunity to experience a high speed taxi down the runway, giving them a first-hand look and appreciation of the mission of the 173rd FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)