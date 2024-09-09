North Carolina Air National Guardsmen participate in security tactics led by 145th Security Forces Squadron members during rodeo training at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Rodeo training consists of fast-paced, yet in-depth, reiteration of learned strategic practices like security measures, tactical combat care, and communications in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8640120
|VIRIN:
|240908-Z-FC803-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.81 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron Leads by Example [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.