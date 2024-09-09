145th Security Forces Squadron Leads by Example

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

North Carolina Air National Guardsmen participate in security tactics led by 145th Security Forces Squadron members during rodeo training at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Rodeo training consists of fast-paced, yet in-depth, reiteration of learned strategic practices like security measures, tactical combat care, and communications in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)