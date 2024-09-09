Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    145th Security Forces Squadron Leads by Example [Image 4 of 4]

    145th Security Forces Squadron Leads by Example

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    North Carolina Air National Guardsmen participate in security tactics led by 145th Security Forces Squadron members during rodeo training at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Rodeo training consists of fast-paced, yet in-depth, reiteration of learned strategic practices like security measures, tactical combat care, and communications in the field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8640120
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-FC803-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron Leads by Example [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raleigh
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    N.C. JFHQ
    N.C.A.N.G.
    N.C.

