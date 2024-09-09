Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Shawne Johnson Celebrates Promotion with the NCANG [Image 3 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Shawne Johnson Celebrates Promotion with the NCANG

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Family and friends listen as Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG), U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawne M. Johnson thanks them for their attendance during her promotion ceremony held inside a C-17 Globemaster III hangar held at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Brig. Gen. Johnson has dedicated nearly thirty years of service to the NCANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)

    This work, Brig. Gen. Shawne Johnson Celebrates Promotion with the NCANG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

