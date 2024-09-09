Family and friends listen as Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG), U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawne M. Johnson thanks them for their attendance during her promotion ceremony held inside a C-17 Globemaster III hangar held at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Brig. Gen. Johnson has dedicated nearly thirty years of service to the NCANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8640119
|VIRIN:
|240908-Z-FC803-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Shawne Johnson Celebrates Promotion with the NCANG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.