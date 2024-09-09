Brig. Gen. Shawne Johnson Celebrates Promotion with the NCANG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family and friends listen as Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG), U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawne M. Johnson thanks them for their attendance during her promotion ceremony held inside a C-17 Globemaster III hangar held at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Brig. Gen. Johnson has dedicated nearly thirty years of service to the NCANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)