U.S. Soldiers with the 440th Army Band orchestrate a promotion ceremony for the Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG), U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawne M. Johnson, held inside a C-17 Globemaster III hangar held at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Brig. Gen. Johnson has dedicated nearly thirty years of service to the NCANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8640117
|VIRIN:
|240908-Z-FC803-1003
|Resolution:
|5021x3340
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Shawne Johnson Celebrates Promotion with the NCANG [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.