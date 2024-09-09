Brig. Gen. Shawne Johnson Celebrates Promotion with the NCANG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 440th Army Band orchestrate a promotion ceremony for the Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG), U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawne M. Johnson, held inside a C-17 Globemaster III hangar held at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Brig. Gen. Johnson has dedicated nearly thirty years of service to the NCANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Juan Paz)